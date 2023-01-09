News
Maharaj Plays Cricket

By REDIFF NEWS
January 09, 2023 17:47 IST
What some of our leaders were up to on Saturday and Sunday.

IMAGE: Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia -- who has so far not commented on the unfortunate urination incident aboard an Air India flight -- plays cricket at the inauguration of a sports festival at the Roop Singh stadium in Gwalior. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami interacts with a resident in Joshimath in Chamoli district. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visits the GMC Hospital in Jammu to inquire about the condition of those injured in the January 1-2 Rajouri terror attack. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi takes party in the Brahmasarovar Aarti during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kurukshetra. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Rahul performs the Aarti. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Rahul offers prayers at the Brahma Sarovar. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Rahul during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kurukshetra. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Rajya Sabha MP P T Usha with her husband Vengalil Sreenivasan interacts with the media in Nagpur. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari felicitates Usha. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Gadkari with cricketer and Nagpur native Umesh Yadav. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot launches the Jio 5G service in Jaipur. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman interacts with students in Kota. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with NCC Director Lieutenant General Gurbirpal Singh during his visit to the NCC Republic Day 2023 camp at Delhi Cantonment. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Kejriwal and General Gurbirpal. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: RSS Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale addresses the inaugural session of the Vishwamangalay Sabha in Nagpur. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, his wife Gurpreet Kaur and family members celebrate Lohri at his native village Satauj. Photograph: PTI Photo
 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
