Why Yogi Meets Mukeshbhai

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath invited industrialists and entrepreneurs to visit his state during the UP Global Investor Summit to be held in Lucknow from February 10-12.

Yogi assured the businessmen of a strong law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, devoid of fear and free of land mafia.

His two-day Mumbai visit is aimed at attracting an investment of ₹17 lakh crore to make UP a $1 trillion economy in the next five years.

The UP government said Yogi returned with investment proposals worth over Rs 5 lakh crore from Mumbai.

IMAGE: Yogi Adityanath meets Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai, January 5, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Yogi chats with Mukeshbhai. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Greeting the monk with flowers. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Yogi with Sajjan Jindal, chairman and managing director, JSW Group. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Yogi with Ajay Piramal, chairperson, Piramal group. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Yogi with Niranjan Hiranandani, managing director, Hiranandani group. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Yogi with Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman, Aditya Birla Group. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Yogi meets industry leaders in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Yogi meets representatives from the film industry in Mumbai. Photograph: PTI Photo

