Rediff.com  » News » Why Yogi Meets Mukeshbhai

By REDIFF NEWS
Last updated on: January 06, 2023 10:44 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath invited industrialists and entrepreneurs to visit his state during the UP Global Investor Summit to be held in Lucknow from February 10-12.

Yogi assured the businessmen of a strong law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, devoid of fear and free of land mafia.

His two-day Mumbai visit is aimed at attracting an investment of ₹17 lakh crore to make UP a $1 trillion economy in the next five years.

The UP government said Yogi returned with investment proposals worth over Rs 5 lakh crore from Mumbai.

 

IMAGE: Yogi Adityanath meets Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai, January 5, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Yogi chats with Mukeshbhai. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Greeting the monk with flowers. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Yogi with Sajjan Jindal, chairman and managing director, JSW Group. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Yogi with Ajay Piramal, chairperson, Piramal group. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Yogi with Niranjan Hiranandani, managing director, Hiranandani group. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Yogi with Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman, Aditya Birla Group. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Yogi meets industry leaders in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Yogi meets representatives from the film industry in Mumbai. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

