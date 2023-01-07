News
Nirmalaji Is Back In Action!

Nirmalaji Is Back In Action!

By REDIFF NEWS
January 07, 2023 14:26 IST
After a brief health scare at the year-end, when she was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on December 26 with a reported 'minor stomach infection, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy in New Delhi on Friday, January 6, 2022.

 

IMAGE: The finance minister, seen here with Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, will present the Budget in three weeks' time on February 1, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: This was the photograph posted by the Press Information Bureau of the finance minister -- briefing the media on the 48th meeting of the GST Council in New Delhi -- nine days before she was admitted to AIIMS, on December 17, 2022. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
