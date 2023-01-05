News
Ever Seen Shivraj Chouhan Batting?

Ever Seen Shivraj Chouhan Batting?

By REDIFF NEWS
January 05, 2023 17:14 IST
What some of our leaders were up to on Wednesday, January 4, 2023.

 

IMAGE: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan -- who will turn 64 on March 5 -- shows us an unfamiliar side of his personality while inaugurating the 28th IES-Digiana Inter-press cricket tournament-2023 at the Old Campion ground in Bhopal. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Nice shot, Shivrajji! Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar meets Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu at the launch of the National Campaign on 'RISE - Rising India through Spiritual Empowerment', organised by the Brahma Kumaris in Mount Abu. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with padyatris during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, right, greets former chief minister and BJP stalwart Shanta Kumar in Palampur. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrives in Mumbai for a roadshow to promote UP as a business destination. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Political strategist Prashant Kishor addresses a press conference during his Jan Suraj Abhiyan at Piprakothi in East Champaran. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: All India Democratic Women's Association leaders Subhashini Ali, left, Mariam Dhawale, centre, and P K Sreemathi during its 13th AIDWA national conference in Thiruvananthapuram. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Aleida Guevara, the legendary revolutionary Dr Ernesto 'Che' Guevara's daughter, arrives for the AIDWA conference in Thiruvananthapuram. Photograph: PTI Photo

.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
Rajouri Terror Attack Is A Warning!

Rajouri Terror Attack Is A Warning!

'It was my first encounter with evil'

'It was my first encounter with evil'

