Yeh Hai India: It's Jallikattu Time!

Yeh Hai India: Capturing Events And Moods Across Our Incredible Country.

IMAGE: The bull enters the ring during Jallikattu in Pudukkottai, Tamil Nadu, January 8, 2023. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Trying to tame the bull during Jallikattu. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: An LGBTQ community member during the Pride Parade in New Delhi. Photograph: Ravi Choudhary/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Glimpses of the Pride Parade, here, below and below. Photograph: Ravi Choudhary/PTI Photo

Photograph: Ravi Choudhary/PTI Photo

Photograph: Ravi Choudhary/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Kite enthusiasts ready to fly a teddy kite after the inauguration of the International Kite Festival in Ahmedabad. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Kite enthusiasts fly kites of different shapes and sizes. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Percussionist Ustad Taufiq Qureshi, second from left, with drummers Shravan Samsi, left, Gino Banks, second from right, and Shikhar Naad Qureshi during a promotion for 'Mumbai Drum Day 2023' near the city's magnificent Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Models walk the ramp with dogs during the Jaipur Dog Show 2023. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: The Ganga Vilas cruise arrives in Varanasi. The cruise will head from Varanasi on the Ganga to Dibrugarh on the Brahmaputra. Photograph: PTI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com