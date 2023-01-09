News
Rediff.com  » News » Yeh Hai India: It's Jallikattu Time!

Yeh Hai India: It's Jallikattu Time!

By REDIFF NEWS
January 09, 2023 17:35 IST
Yeh Hai India: Capturing Events And Moods Across Our Incredible Country.

IMAGE: The bull enters the ring during Jallikattu in Pudukkottai, Tamil Nadu, January 8, 2023. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Trying to tame the bull during Jallikattu. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: An LGBTQ community member during the Pride Parade in New Delhi. Photograph: Ravi Choudhary/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Glimpses of the Pride Parade, here, below and below. Photograph: Ravi Choudhary/PTI Photo

 

Photograph: Ravi Choudhary/PTI Photo

 

Photograph: Ravi Choudhary/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Kite enthusiasts ready to fly a teddy kite after the inauguration of the International Kite Festival in Ahmedabad. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Kite enthusiasts fly kites of different shapes and sizes. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Percussionist Ustad Taufiq Qureshi, second from left, with drummers Shravan Samsi, left, Gino Banks, second from right, and Shikhar Naad Qureshi during a promotion for 'Mumbai Drum Day 2023' near the city's magnificent Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Models walk the ramp with dogs during the Jaipur Dog Show 2023. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: The Ganga Vilas cruise arrives in Varanasi. The cruise will head from Varanasi on the Ganga to Dibrugarh on the Brahmaputra. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
