AAP, BJP Show Us Democracy In Action

Last updated on: January 07, 2023 14:56 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party and Aam Aadmi Party councillors clashed at the Civic Centre in New Delhi on Friday, January 6, 2023 ahead of the mayoral election.

Glimpses from the drama:

IMAGE: BJP and AAP councillors clash. Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

IMAGE: An AAP councillor tries to snatch the microphone from Satya Sharma, the presiding officer for the mayoral election. Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Independent Councillor from Seelampur Hajjan Shakeela sits aloof from the ruckus. Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

