Maha govt declares Ganeshotsav as state festival, to 'bear expenses'

The over-a-century-old 'Sarvajanik Ganehotsav' was on Thursday officially declared as the ‘State Festival of Maharashtra', with the government asserting that it was committed to preserving and promoting the cultural legacy of the festival.

This year, the 10-day Ganpati festival will begin on August 27.

Making the announcement in the legislative assembly, Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar said, “Ganeshotsav is not just a celebration. It is a symbol of Maharashtra's cultural pride and identity.”

The minister said in a statement that Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav (public celebration of Ganesh festival) in Maharashtra was started by Lokmanya (Bal Gangadhar) Tilak in 1893.

“The very essence of this festival is rooted in social unity, nationalism, the spirit of freedom, self-respect, and pride in our language,” he said.

The Maharashtra government is firmly committed to preserving, promoting and celebrating the cultural legacy of Ganeshotsav across the state and the nation, Shelar said.

“While some individuals attempted to hinder this age-old public tradition by raising various court petitions, trying to obstruct the celebrations, the Mahayuti government acted swiftly and decisively removed all such hurdles,” he said.

The previous government had imposed curbs on POP (Plaster of Paris) idols, citing guidelines of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) but without offering practical alternatives. Shelar said his department approached the issue with a more balanced view.

“We initiated a comprehensive study to explore eco-friendly alternatives and assess whether POP is truly harmful to the environment. We commissioned an in-depth study by the Kakodkar Committee through the Rajiv Gandhi Science Commission.

“Union Minister Bhupender Yadav approved the findings, and the earlier restrictions were lifted. As per the court's ruling, the making, displaying and selling of POP idols are now permitted,” he said.

The BJP-led Mahayuti government has taken a clear and proactive stance on Ganeshotsav. Be it police security, infrastructure needs, or financial support for grand celebrations in cities like Pune, Mumbai, and across the state, the Maharashtra government will bear the required expenses, the minister declared.

“Celebrating Ganeshotsav with full enthusiasm is not just a tradition but a core belief of the Mahayuti government. I appeal to all Ganpati Mandals to incorporate themes in their festivities that honour our armed forces, showcase social initiatives, ‘Operation Sindoor', highlight the nation's developmental achievements and pay tributes to our great leaders in their decorative displays,” Shelar said.

