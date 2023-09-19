'May Lord Ganesha fill your life with success, wisdom'

IMAGE: Cricketer Dinesh Karthik holds his twin sons Kabir and Zian as they pray to Lord Ganesh at home. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dinesh Karthik/X

On the holy and auspicious occassion of Ganesh Chathurthi several sports stars took to social media to wish their fans and followers.

'Wishing you a day filled with joy, festivities and the presence of the divine. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi, everyone,' Indian wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul wrote on his X handle.

Cricketer and commentator Dinesh Karthik posted a cute picture of his twin sons worshipping Lord Ganesh and wrote: 'Wishing everyone a joyous and blessed Ganesh Chaturthi! May Lord Ganesha fill your life with happiness, prosperity and success.'

India's left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav wrote: 'Wishing everyone a joyous and blessed Ganesh Chaturthi! May Lord Ganesha fill your lives with prosperity, wisdom, and happiness. #GaneshChaturthi #GanpatiBappaMorya

IMAGE: Mayank Agarwal and his wife Aashita Sood welcome Lord Ganesh to their home. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mayank Agarwal/X

Cricketer Mayank Agarwal posted pictures and wrote: 'May the divine blessings of Lord Ganesha bring you strength, courage, and wisdom to overcome all challenges in life. Happy #GaneshChaturthi Ganpati Bappa Morya!'

Former crcketer and Trinamool Congress leader Manoj Tiwary wrote: 'May the divine blessings of Lord Ganesha bring you all the happiness, prosperity, and wisdom to overcome all obstacles in life. Happy #GaneshChaturthi. Ganpati Bappa Morya!!!'