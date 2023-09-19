News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » 'May Lord Ganesha fill your life with success, wisdom'

'May Lord Ganesha fill your life with success, wisdom'

By Rediff Sports
September 19, 2023 17:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Dinesh Karthik with his twin sons Kabir and Zian as they pray to Lord Ganesh at home

IMAGE: Cricketer Dinesh Karthik holds his twin sons Kabir and Zian as they pray to Lord Ganesh at home. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dinesh Karthik/X

On the holy and auspicious occassion of Ganesh Chathurthi several sports stars took to social media to wish their fans and followers.

'Wishing you a day filled with joy, festivities and the presence of the divine. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi, everyone,' Indian wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul wrote on his X handle.

 

Cricketer and commentator Dinesh Karthik posted a cute picture of his twin sons worshipping Lord Ganesh and wrote: 'Wishing everyone a joyous and blessed Ganesh Chaturthi! May Lord Ganesha fill your life with happiness, prosperity and success.'

India's left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav wrote: 'Wishing everyone a joyous and blessed Ganesh Chaturthi! May Lord Ganesha fill your lives with prosperity, wisdom, and happiness. #GaneshChaturthi #GanpatiBappaMorya

Mayank Agarwal and his wife welcome Lord Ganesh to their home

IMAGE: Mayank Agarwal and his wife Aashita Sood welcome Lord Ganesh to their home. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mayank Agarwal/X

Cricketer Mayank Agarwal posted pictures and wrote: 'May the divine blessings of Lord Ganesha bring you strength, courage, and wisdom to overcome all challenges in life. Happy #GaneshChaturthi Ganpati Bappa Morya!'

Former crcketer and Trinamool Congress leader Manoj Tiwary wrote: 'May the divine blessings of Lord Ganesha bring you all the happiness, prosperity, and wisdom to overcome all obstacles in life. Happy #GaneshChaturthi. Ganpati Bappa Morya!!!'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Sports
COMMENT
Print this article
It's up to management to keep bowlers fresh: Chahar
It's up to management to keep bowlers fresh: Chahar
'We want to create new memories for our fans'
'We want to create new memories for our fans'
Kapil backs selectors, says best team picked for WC
Kapil backs selectors, says best team picked for WC
Cong dubs women's reservation bill an election jumla
Cong dubs women's reservation bill an election jumla
Women's quota to run for 15 years, includes SC/STs
Women's quota to run for 15 years, includes SC/STs
MotoGP India: Visa hassles for Marc Marquez, others
MotoGP India: Visa hassles for Marc Marquez, others
Tough road before women's quota becomes reality
Tough road before women's quota becomes reality

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

MotoGP India: Visa hassles for Marc Marquez, others

MotoGP India: Visa hassles for Marc Marquez, others

On this day: Yuvraj smashed Broad for six sixes!

On this day: Yuvraj smashed Broad for six sixes!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances