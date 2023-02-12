News
Maha gets new Governor; Ayodhya verdict judge sent to AP Raj Bhavan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: February 12, 2023 11:17 IST
Four Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and former Supreme Court judge S Abdul Nazeer, who was part of the Constitution bench that upheld the archaeological report on Ayodhya, were among six new faces appointed as Governors on Sunday.

IMAGE: Former Supreme Court judge Justice S Abdul Nazeer. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

According to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique, the resignations of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh R K Mathur have been accepted by President Droupadi Murmu.

 

BJP leaders Lakshman Prasad Acharya, C P Radhakrishnan, Shiv Pratap Shukla and Gulab Chand Kataria, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan, were nominated as governors in Sikkim, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Assam respectively.

IMAGE: New Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais. Photograph: ANI Photo

Koshyari was replaced by Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais, while Mathur's place was given to Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig B D Mishra (retd).

Retired Supreme Court judge Nazeer was appointed governor of Andhra Pradesh and Lt Gen K T Parnaik (retd) governor of Arunachal Pradesh.

