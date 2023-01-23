News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Maharashtra governor Koshyari tells Modi he wants to quit

Maharashtra governor Koshyari tells Modi he wants to quit

Source: PTI
January 23, 2023 16:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday said he has expressed a desire to Prime minister Narendra Modi to be relieved of the post.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

The former Uttarakhand chief minister said he would like to spend the remainder of his life in reading, writing and other activities.

 

”During the recent visit of the hon'ble prime minister to Mumbai, I have conveyed to him my desire to be discharged of all political responsibilities and to spend the remainder of my life in reading, writing and other activities.

”I have always received the love and affection from the hon'ble prime minister and I hope to receive the same in this regard,” a statement from the Raj Bhavan said.

PM Modi was in Mumbai on January 19 to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several infrastructure projects.

”It was an absolute honour and privilege for me to serve as the Rajya Sevak or Rajyapal of a great state like Maharashtra -- the land of saints, social reformers and valiant fighters,” Koshyari added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Maha assembly's winter session likely to be stormy
Maha assembly's winter session likely to be stormy
'Won't compromise on Maha's pride': MVA holds rally
'Won't compromise on Maha's pride': MVA holds rally
Koshyari an 'Amazon parcel' sent by Centre: Uddhav
Koshyari an 'Amazon parcel' sent by Centre: Uddhav
Will use full power to get J-K statehood back: Rahul
Will use full power to get J-K statehood back: Rahul
Peeing case: Revoke action, says AI cabin crew body
Peeing case: Revoke action, says AI cabin crew body
SoftBank-backed Inmobi lays off 50-70 staffers
SoftBank-backed Inmobi lays off 50-70 staffers
Sensex jumps 320 pts on gains in IT, financial shares
Sensex jumps 320 pts on gains in IT, financial shares
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Wouldn't imagine in dream to insult Shivaji: Maha guv

Wouldn't imagine in dream to insult Shivaji: Maha guv

Maha governor to quit: Raut; No, says Raj Bhavan

Maha governor to quit: Raut; No, says Raj Bhavan

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances