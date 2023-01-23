Maharashtra governor Koshyari tells Modi he wants to quit

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday said he has expressed a desire to Prime minister Narendra Modi to be relieved of the post.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

The former Uttarakhand chief minister said he would like to spend the remainder of his life in reading, writing and other activities.

”During the recent visit of the hon'ble prime minister to Mumbai, I have conveyed to him my desire to be discharged of all political responsibilities and to spend the remainder of my life in reading, writing and other activities.

”I have always received the love and affection from the hon'ble prime minister and I hope to receive the same in this regard,” a statement from the Raj Bhavan said.

PM Modi was in Mumbai on January 19 to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several infrastructure projects.

”It was an absolute honour and privilege for me to serve as the Rajya Sevak or Rajyapal of a great state like Maharashtra -- the land of saints, social reformers and valiant fighters,” Koshyari added.