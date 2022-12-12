News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Wouldn't imagine in my dream to insult Shivaji, Maharashtra governor tells Shah

Wouldn't imagine in my dream to insult Shivaji, Maharashtra governor tells Shah

Source: PTI
December 12, 2022 14:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah stating that he would never imagine even in his dream to insult icons like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

IMAGE: Maharashtra governor BS Koshyari with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Photograph: ANI Photo

The governor is facing flak from the Opposition for his comments that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is an "icon of olden times", triggering calls for his removal from office.        

"I cannot even imagine in my dreams to insult icons like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Maharana Pratap and Shri Guru Govind Singh. You are aware that I do not hesitate to express regrets or apologise immediately even if I unintentionally made a mistake," Koshyari stated in the letter addressed to Shah dated December 6.

 

The governor also taunted former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray without taking his name.

"When some big personalities were staying at home during the Covid-19 pandemic, I, irrespective of my age, walked up to the high altitude forts in Maharashtra on my feet. I did not use a helicopter or any vehicle to reach the top," he stated.

The governor said some portions of one of his speeches delivered at a university event were selectively picked and used for creating controversy.

"Some people took a portion of my entire speech at a university, out of context for criticism. With a reference to the past icons, I was presenting the current eminent personalities who could be the inspiration for the youth," he stated.

Speaking at an event in Aurangabad city after conferring DLitt degrees on senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nitin Gadkari and Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar in November, Koshyari said, "Earlier, when you would be asked who is your icon, the answers would be Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhas Chandra Bose and Mahatma Gandhi.

"In Maharashtra, you need not look elsewhere (as) there are so many icons here. While Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is of olden times, there are Ambedkar and Nitin Gadkari."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Guv shouldn't have: Maha BJP chief on Shivaji remark
Guv shouldn't have: Maha BJP chief on Shivaji remark
Koshyari an 'Amazon parcel' sent by Centre: Uddhav
Koshyari an 'Amazon parcel' sent by Centre: Uddhav
Maha governor to quit: Raut; No, says Raj Bhavan
Maha governor to quit: Raut; No, says Raj Bhavan
England beat Pakistan in Multan to clinch series
England beat Pakistan in Multan to clinch series
Modi in audience, Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Guj CM
Modi in audience, Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Guj CM
'We are the protectors of Hindus'
'We are the protectors of Hindus'
Pharma, consumer durables sectors may feel China heat
Pharma, consumer durables sectors may feel China heat
GUJARAT, HIMACHAL GO TO POLLS - 2022

GUJARAT, HIMACHAL GO TO POLLS

More like this

Maha Guv faces flak for Chhatrapati Shivaji remark

Maha Guv faces flak for Chhatrapati Shivaji remark

Shinde camp MLA wants Governor Koshyari shifted out

Shinde camp MLA wants Governor Koshyari shifted out

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances