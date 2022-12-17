News
MVA holds 'Halla Bol' rally against Maha guv; 'Maafi Mango', says BJP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 17, 2022 16:02 IST
Leaders of the opposition Maha Vikas Agadhi in Maharashtra on Saturday demanded removal of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over his remarks against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and social reformers Mahatma Phule and Savitribai Phule.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, his son Aaditya Thackeray, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole and NCP leader Ajit Pawar participate in a protest march against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

The MVA, comprising the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress, made this demand at a rally held in Mumbai at the end of their 'Halla Bol' protest march against the Eknath Shinde government over the governor's remarks and other issues.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, party leader Ajit Pawar, former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and state Congress president Nana Patole spoke at the rally held near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, where the protest march concluded.

 

The foot march had begun from near J J Hospital at Byculla around noon.

Speaking on the occasion, Ajit Pawar said, "The governor should be sacked in order to save Maharashtra."

IMAGE: Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi Thackeray also attends the march. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

Sharad Pawar said the Centre should recall governor Koshyari for insulting the national icons from the state.

Thackeray accused the Eknath Shinde-led government of being ideologically bankrupt.

A huge political storm erupted in the state after Koshyari dubbed Chhatrapati Shivaji an "icon of olden times", leading to the demands for his recall. 

IMAGE: A view of MVA's 'Halla Bol' march on Mumbai JJ flyover. Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo

To counter the MVA's march, the Bharatiya Janata Party held "Maafi Mango" protests in all the six parliamentary constituencies of Mumbai, accusing Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut of creating a controversy over the birthplace of Dr B R Ambedkar, and party leader Sushma Andhare of insulting Hindu deities and saints.

The BJP has demanded an apology from the MVA leaders, especially Uddhav Thackeray.

State Congress president Nana Patole said, "People's anger against the government will be expressed through the protest march, which is why BJP is indulging in gimmicks to divert the attention."

The Thackeray-led faction of the Shiv Sena is locked in a legal battle to claim the bow and arrow election symbol of the party.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
