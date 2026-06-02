Lucknow Photographer Robbed After Lured To Fake Assignment

A Lucknow photographer was robbed of expensive equipment after being lured to a fake birthday party assignment, prompting a police investigation into the theft.

Key Points A photographer in Lucknow was robbed of photography and videography equipment after being lured to a fake birthday party assignment.

The photographer was contacted for a birthday celebration coverage near Nilansh Water Park Road.

Four unidentified men intercepted the photographer and fled with cameras, lenses, gimbals, and a mobile phone.

Police have registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are investigating the robbery.

Police are examining CCTV footage and collecting electronic evidence to identify and arrest the suspects.

A photographer was allegedly robbed of expensive photography and videography equipment after being lured to a fake birthday party assignment in Lucknow's Itaunja area, police said on Tuesday.

Details Of The Lucknow Photography Robbery

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Gopal Krishna Choudhary said Ashok Yadav, a resident of Ranikhera village in Mal area and a professional photographer-videographer, lodged a complaint at Itaunja police station on Monday.

According to the complaint, Yadav was contacted by some unidentified persons for photography and videography coverage of a birthday celebration and was asked to reach near Nilansh Water Park Road at around 8.30 pm on June 1.

Upon reaching the spot, four unidentified men riding two motorcycles intercepted his car and allegedly intimidated him before fleeing with his equipment, the police said.

Stolen Photography Equipment

The stolen items included around six cameras, seven lenses, two gimbals and a mobile phone, the police said.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against unidentified persons at Itaunja police station, the DCP said.

Police Investigation Underway

According to police, the suspects have been identified and arrests are expected soon.

Police teams have been formed to crack the case, while CCTV footage from the area is being examined and other technical and electronic evidence is being collected, the officer added.