HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Thieves disguised as delivery boys rob jewellery store

Thieves disguised as delivery boys rob jewellery store

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 25, 2025 13:54 IST

x

In a broad daylight robbery, two unidentified men disguised as delivery boys looted a jewellery store in Ghaziabad's Link Road area, fleeing with approximately 20 kg of silver ornaments and 125 grams of gold ornaments.

The incident, which occurred around 3.30 pm on Thursday, was captured on CCTV, police said.

 

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Trans Hindon, Nimish Patil, the thieves entered the store under the pretext of delivering a package, threatened the worker, and looted the store.

"In PS Link Road, at around 4 pm, information was received that around 3.30 pm, two unknown men entered his jewellery shop, threatened the worker, and looted around 20 kg of silver ornaments and 125 g of gold ornaments. Police immediately reached the site and inspected it. 6 teams have been formed to solve the case," Patil stated.

CCTV footage of the crime is being analysed, and police are actively pursuing leads to identify and apprehend the accused.

Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Share:

RELATED STORIES

BSF jawan robs Delhi jewelry store with toy gun; held
BSF jawan robs Delhi jewelry store with toy gun; held
How Delhi cops cracked an order-based car theft ring
How Delhi cops cracked an order-based car theft ring
Dinner date with girlfriend costs Ahmedabad burglar dearly
Dinner date with girlfriend costs Ahmedabad burglar dearly
Delhi stabber had dinner with money robbed from victim
Delhi stabber had dinner with money robbed from victim
Daylight robbery at Chandni Chowk office stuns Delhi
Daylight robbery at Chandni Chowk office stuns Delhi

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Ramayana Unveiled: Who's Playing Whom

webstory image 2

Ed Sheeran Loved Shillong: 8 Reasons You Would Too

webstory image 3

World's 10 Best Airlines 2025

VIDEOS

Rainfall causes waterlogging at several places in Mumbai1:28

Rainfall causes waterlogging at several places in Mumbai

PM Modi, UK PM Starmer hold 'chai pe charcha' at Chequers0:57

PM Modi, UK PM Starmer hold 'chai pe charcha' at Chequers

Chaos over bulldozer action on temple in Hyderabad4:00

Chaos over bulldozer action on temple in Hyderabad

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD