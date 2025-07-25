Thieves disguised as delivery boys rob jewellery store

In a broad daylight robbery, two unidentified men disguised as delivery boys looted a jewellery store in Ghaziabad's Link Road area, fleeing with approximately 20 kg of silver ornaments and 125 grams of gold ornaments.

The incident, which occurred around 3.30 pm on Thursday, was captured on CCTV, police said.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Trans Hindon, Nimish Patil, the thieves entered the store under the pretext of delivering a package, threatened the worker, and looted the store.

"In PS Link Road, at around 4 pm, information was received that around 3.30 pm, two unknown men entered his jewellery shop, threatened the worker, and looted around 20 kg of silver ornaments and 125 g of gold ornaments. Police immediately reached the site and inspected it. 6 teams have been formed to solve the case," Patil stated.

CCTV footage of the crime is being analysed, and police are actively pursuing leads to identify and apprehend the accused.

Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.