Delhi Robbery: How Domestic Help Planned Golf Links Heist

A recently hired domestic help is among three arrested for allegedly orchestrating a robbery and hostage situation at a businessman's home in Delhi's upscale Golf Links, highlighting the risks of inadequate background checks.

Key Points Three men arrested in connection with a robbery in Delhi's Golf Links area.

The family's domestic help is among the accused, having been hired shortly before the incident.

The accused allegedly held the family hostage and stole jewellery worth approximately Rs 25 lakh.

Police used technical surveillance and data analysis to trace and arrest the suspects.

One of the accused has a history of robbery and dacoity, while another is a known vehicle thief.

Three men have been arrested in connection with holding hostage and robbing the family of a businessman in Delhi's upscale Golf Links area. Among the accused is the family's domestic help, who had been hired days before the incident, police said on Monday.

Accused Identified and Arrested

The accused were identified as Guddu Kumar Kamat alias Raju (35), the domestic help, Raman Kamat alias Sushil (38), both residents of Bihar and Amit Singh alias Gabbar (30), a resident of Sangam Vihar in Delhi, they said.

Two of the accused, Guddu and Raman, were arrested from Mumbai, while Amit was apprehended from Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma said.

Details of the Golf Links Robbery

Police said the case pertains to a dacoity reported on April 17, where the domestic help had allegedly conspired with 5-6 accomplices to target his employer's residence.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Raman, who had been employed at the house barely three days before the incident, deliberately opened the main gate to facilitate the entry of the gang members.

The accused then entered the house, allegedly held family members hostage and fled with jewellery worth around Rs 25 lakh, the police said.

Investigation and Arrests

The route and movement of the suspects were traced through sustained technical surveillance and data analysis, which ultimately led to their identification and arrest, they said.

"Guddu is a habitual offender with prior involvement in seven cases of robbery and dacoity. He had earlier worked as a domestic servant at multiple locations and used that experience to identify vulnerable targets," the officer said.

Raman was also found to be involved in similar criminal activities.

Amit is a notorious auto-lifter (vehicle thief) with involvement in 19 criminal cases. He was roped in by the gang to provide logistical support for executing the crime, the police said.

"CCTV footage had shown multiple suspects approaching the residence and waiting for the right moment to enter, suggesting careful timing and coordination," a police source had said.

Efforts continue to trace the remaining accused and recover the looted property, the police said.

Under Indian law, the accused could face charges of robbery, criminal conspiracy, and potentially offences related to unlawful confinement. The next stage of the investigation will likely involve recovering the stolen jewellery and apprehending the remaining suspects who are still at large.