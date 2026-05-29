Jeweller Shot At, Robbed Of Silver In Chandauli

A jeweller in Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh, was shot and robbed of silver ornaments by motorcycle-borne assailants, prompting a police investigation.

Key Points A jeweller in Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh, was shot and robbed of silver ornaments.

The incident occurred when motorcycle-borne assailants attacked the jeweller while he was returning home.

The injured jeweller is currently hospitalised but is reported to be out of danger.

Police are investigating the robbery and reviewing CCTV footage to identify the attackers.

The jeweller, Sujeet Seth, owns a jewellery shop near Manoharpur village.

Motorcycle-borne miscreants shot at a jeweller and fled with a bag containing silver ornaments in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli district on Thursday night, police said.

The injured businessman was admitted to a hospital and is stated to be out of danger, they said.

Details Of The Jewellery Robbery

Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Nagar Circle Officer Arun Kumar Singh said Sujeet Seth (45), a resident of Manoharpur village, owns a gold and silver jewellery shop near Manoharpur turn on the Chakia- Mughalsarai road.

At around 8 pm on Thursday, Seth was returning home on his motorcycle after closing his shop when three unidentified assailants riding the same motorcycle overtook him and pushed him, Singh said.

"When the victim fell on the road, one of the miscreants opened fire at him and fled with a bag containing silver," the officer said.

Police Investigation Underway

The bullet hit Seth in the hand, police said.

Police are scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify the attackers, Singh added.