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Home  » News » Jeweller Shot At, Robbed Of Silver In Chandauli

Jeweller Shot At, Robbed Of Silver In Chandauli

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 29, 2026 00:25 IST

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A jeweller in Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh, was shot and robbed of silver ornaments by motorcycle-borne assailants, prompting a police investigation.

Key Points

  • A jeweller in Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh, was shot and robbed of silver ornaments.
  • The incident occurred when motorcycle-borne assailants attacked the jeweller while he was returning home.
  • The injured jeweller is currently hospitalised but is reported to be out of danger.
  • Police are investigating the robbery and reviewing CCTV footage to identify the attackers.
  • The jeweller, Sujeet Seth, owns a jewellery shop near Manoharpur village.

Motorcycle-borne miscreants shot at a jeweller and fled with a bag containing silver ornaments in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli district on Thursday night, police said.

The injured businessman was admitted to a hospital and is stated to be out of danger, they said.

 

Details Of The Jewellery Robbery

Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Nagar Circle Officer Arun Kumar Singh said Sujeet Seth (45), a resident of Manoharpur village, owns a gold and silver jewellery shop near Manoharpur turn on the Chakia- Mughalsarai road.

At around 8 pm on Thursday, Seth was returning home on his motorcycle after closing his shop when three unidentified assailants riding the same motorcycle overtook him and pushed him, Singh said.

"When the victim fell on the road, one of the miscreants opened fire at him and fled with a bag containing silver," the officer said.

Police Investigation Underway

The bullet hit Seth in the hand, police said.

Police are scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify the attackers, Singh added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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