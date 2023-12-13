Parl security scare: LS speaker convenes all-party meet

Lok Sabha was adjourned till 4 PM Wednesday amid protests by opposition members over security breach in the House as Speaker Om Birla said he has convened a meeting of all parties.

"I have called a meeting of all parties at 4 PM on the issue. Till then the House is adjourned," Birla said.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged in the House that the two persons had entered the premises using passes of BJP MPs.

"Where is the security I want to ask," he said.

In a major security breach on the 22nd anniversary of Parliament terror attack, two intruders jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour and released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs.

Around the same time, two persons, including a woman, also sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting slogans outside Parliament premises.

As the House met at 2 pm, amid concerns raised by various leaders, including on the threat video recently released by designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, Speaker Birla said it will not be right to discuss the issue in the House.

Birla informed the House that four persons have been arrested - two from inside the House, and two from outside Parliament in connection with the incident.

He said the Lok Sabha is conducting a probe and the Delhi Police has also been instructed to do so.

The smoke that was released by the intruders appeared to be harmless in the initial probe, he said, adding it looked like it was sprayed to create sensationalism.

Speaker Birla called a meeting of MPs later in the day, where he said all concerns will be addressed.