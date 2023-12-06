News
Pannun threatens to attack Parliament, Delhi Police on alert

Pannun threatens to attack Parliament, Delhi Police on alert

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 06, 2023 11:48 IST
The Delhi Police are on alert after the United States-based Khalistani supporter Gurpatwant Singh Pannu released a video message threatening to 'shake the very foundation of Parliament' on December 13 -- the anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attack on Parliament.

IMAGE: A view of the Parliament building, in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

A senior police officer said security has already been stepped up in and around Parliament.

 

"No one will be allowed to disturb law and order," he said.

"When Parliament is on, we remain alert. We are taking all precautionary measures to prevent any untoward incident," the officer said adding that security has also been beefed up in entire Delhi.

In the video, which also had a photo of the 2001 Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru, the chief of the proscribed organisation Sikhs for Justice claimed that the Narendra Modi government tried to kill him and threatened to respond on December 13.

Pannu claimed that his response would shake 'the very foundation of the Indian Parliament'.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
