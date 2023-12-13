Huge Security Breach In Lok Sabha!

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the December 13, 2001 Parliament attack, two persons on Wednesday jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery and opened canisters that emitted a yellow-coloured smoke, triggering panic among the MPs.

The two intruders jumped from public gallery number four at around 1 pm when Zero Hour was in progress. They also shouted slogans like 'Tanashahi nahi chalegi' (dictatorship will not be allowed).

Outside Parliament, two individuals, including a woman, were detained for protesting using cans that released colour smoke, the police said.

The intruders in the House were overpowered by Lok Sabha MPs and the watch and ward staff.

Rajendra Agrawal, the Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Meerut, who was in the chair, adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

IMAGE: Dr S Senthilkumar, the DMK MP from Dharmapuri, shot this and the photograph below of the incident. Photographs: @DrSenthil_MDRD/X

"This is certainly a security breach because today we observed the death anniversary of people who sacrificed their lives in the 2001 (Parliament attack)," Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the Congress leader in the Lok Sabha, said.

In a post on X, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said, 'Saw two young men unleash foul smelling yellow coloured gas from canisters inside Parliament gallery. MPs rushed to grab these men. One person was raising some slogans. This raises serious questions on another aspect of the new Parliament building security.'

The individuals detained for the protest outside the Parliament have been identified as Neelam (42) and Amol Shinde (25), police officials said.

Terrorists of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed outfits attacked the Parliament complex on this day in 2001, killing nine people.