News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 2 arrested outside Parliament with smoke cans

2 arrested outside Parliament with smoke cans

Source: PTI
December 13, 2023 14:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A man and a woman were detained on Wednesday for protesting outside the Parliament building carrying cans that emitted a yellowish smoke, the police said.

IMAGE: Smoke inside the Lok Sabha as two intruders let off smoke cans, December 13, 2023. Photograph: Courtesy, @DrSenthil_MDRD on X

Identified as Neelam (42) and Amol Shinde (25), the two were detained in front of Transport Bhawan, police officials said, adding that further probe is underway.

 

Security has been beefed up in the area following the incident.

Terrorists of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Tayiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed outfits attacked the Parliament complex on this day in 2001, killing nine people.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Security breach at Parliament as man tries to jump into LS from visitor's gallery
Security breach at Parliament as man tries to jump into LS from visitor's gallery
MPs pay tribute to Parliament attack martyrs
MPs pay tribute to Parliament attack martyrs
The attack on Parliament and Osama's escape
The attack on Parliament and Osama's escape
Huge Security Breach In Lok Sabha!
Huge Security Breach In Lok Sabha!
SEE: 2 men jump into Lok Sabha from visitors' gallery
SEE: 2 men jump into Lok Sabha from visitors' gallery
'Women are not happy'
'Women are not happy'
Why CDS Is Visiting Japan
Why CDS Is Visiting Japan
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Huge Security Breach In Lok Sabha!

Huge Security Breach In Lok Sabha!

SEE: 2 men jump into Lok Sabha from visitors' gallery

SEE: 2 men jump into Lok Sabha from visitors' gallery

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances