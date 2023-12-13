News
I snatched it away...: MP who caught Parliament intruder

I snatched it away...: MP who caught Parliament intruder

December 13, 2023 15:02 IST
In a major security breach on the 22nd anniversary of Parliament terror attack, two intruders jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour and released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs.

IMAGE: Smoke-filled Lok Sabha after intruders released yellow gas from canisters. Photograph: @DrSenthil_MDRD/X

Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla, who caught hold of the two men who jumped down the visitors' gallery into the House, narrated the incident.

 

'He had something in his hand which was emitting yellow-coloured smoke. I snatched it away and continued throwing it outside...This is a major security breach...," Aujla said.

WATCH:

The two intruders jumped from public gallery number four at around 1 pm when Zero Hour was in progress. They also shouted slogans like 'Tanashahi nahi chalegi' (dictatorship will not be allowed).

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the security lapse in the House is being thoroughly probed and called a meeting of MPs from all parties later in the day to address their concerns over the matter.

AGENCIES
 
