Lok Sabha adjourned sine die amid din, Speaker warns of action

Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Friday amid protests by opposition and treasury benches over the alleged insult to Dr B R Ambedkar and directions by Speaker Om Birla to members against holding demonstrations at any gate of Parliament.

IMAGE: Opposition MPs protest in Lok Sabha. Photograph: SansadTV/ANI Photo

As soon as the Lok Sabha convened for the day, the Speaker called Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to present a resolution for setting up a joint committee of Parliament to examine the bills related to 'one nation, one election'.

Slogans of 'Jai Bhim' reverberated in the House as the Speaker read out directions barring demonstrations and protests at the gates of Parliament.

As the protests continued, the Speaker adjourned the House sine die, minutes after the House adopted the resolution recommending the two bills on simultaneous polls to the joint committee of the two Houses.

Passed by a voice vote amid a din, the resolution recommended to the Rajya Sabha to communicate to the Lok Sabha names of the members to be appointed by the upper houses to the joint committee.

While 27 members on the panel will be from the Lok Sabha, 12 others will be from the Rajya Sabha.

Even before the House proceedings began, Congress members started raising slogans 'Jai Bheem, Jai Jai Bheem'.

Amid the slogans by the opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi entered the Lok Sabha chamber.

As Meghwal moved the resolution, Congress members led by Manickam Tagore stormed the Well raising slogans.

Protesting opposition members remained in the Well as 'Vande Mataram' was played as per convention at the end of the Parliament Session.

Except the Trinamool Congress, most of the opposition party members, including the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar, joined the protest from their seats.

Congress member Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was present in the House.

Birla warned members of action if any of them resorted to demonstrations and protests within the premises of Parliament.

"Do not resort to demonstration or protest at any gate or anywhere in Parliament premises. Else, the House will have to take serious action," Birla said in the House on Friday.

On Thursday, two MPs were injured in a scuffle and a woman lawmaker alleged intimidation by Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during the rival protests on the Ambedkar issue.

"It is not proper to hold any kind of protests or demonstration at any of the gates of Parliament. You will have to follow the rules in this regard. I urge you once again to take this warning seriously," Birla said in the House.

On Friday, BJP members carried out demonstrations against the Congress in Parliament premises.