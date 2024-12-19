News
Home  » News » NDA, INDIA MPs Face Off: Who Won?

NDA, INDIA MPs Face Off: Who Won?

By REDIFF NEWS
December 19, 2024 15:52 IST
On Thursday, December 19, 2024, ruling NDA and Opposition INDIA MPs took out separate protest marches over the Ambedkar issue and came face to face at the Makar Dwar of Parliament house, leading to much jostling in which BJP MP Pratap Sarangi was injured.

As the INDIA and NDA MPs came face to face the two sides engaged in loud sloganeering in a bid to outdo each other.

Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned following noisy protests by the Opposition seeking an apology from Home Minister Amit A Shah for his remarks on B R Ambedkar.

BJP MPs alleged that Sarangi was pushed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

 

IMAGE: An INDIA Alliance MP climbs a wall of the Makar Dwar and demands that Amit A Shah apologise and resign for his remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha. All Photographs: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Security personnel try to bring the MP down.

 

IMAGE: INDIA MPs along with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi during the protest.

 

IMAGE: INDIA MPs line the wall of the Makar Dwar.

 

IMAGE: NDA and INDIA MPs during the protest.

 

IMAGE: INDIA MPs raucously raise slogans.

 

IMAGE: NDA and INDIA MPs in a shouting match.

 

IMAGE: The MPs carry placards during the protest.

 

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi, leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, at the protest.

 

IMAGE: Priyanka Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge lead the protest.

 

IMAGE: BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi reportedly sustained injuries and was taken to hospital, here, below and below.

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
