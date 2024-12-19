'Gundagardi karte ho?': BJP MP calls out Rahul

A face-off between the opposition and NDA MPs in Parliament premises over the alleged insult to B R Ambedkar left former minister and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi injured.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi checks on BJP MP Pratap Sarangi who accused him of pushing. Photograph: Screen grab/X

The BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of pushing the senior member, a charge rejected by the Congress leader.

When Rahul approached to check on injured Sarangi, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey accused him of pushing the senior leader.

"Are you not ashamed Rahul, Gundagardi karte ho? (you are resorting to rowdy behaviour). You pushed an old man," a furious Dubey charged Gandhi.

"He pushed me," Gandhi countered Dubey, walking off after having a cursory look at Sarangi, who was being attended to by fellow BJP members.

