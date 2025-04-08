Kharge reveals 'well-planned conspiracy' of RSS-BJP

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party-Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh of carrying out a 'well-planned conspiracy' against national heroes, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday asserted that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's ideology was contrary to the RSS' ideas and said it is laughable that today that organisation which 'has no contribution' in the freedom struggle claims his legacy.

In his opening address at the Extended Congress Working Committee meeting at the Sardar Patel Memorial here, Kharge also said that today, attention is being diverted from the basic issues of the country by indulging in communal division.

"On the other hand, oligarchic monopoly is on the path of controlling the government by capturing the resources of the country," he said

Quoting Sardar Patel, Kharge said organisational strength was important and mere numbers without the organisation was meaningless.

For the last several years, a well-planned conspiracy is being carried out regarding many national heroes, he alleged.

"An atmosphere is being created against the Congress party which has a glorious history of serving and fighting for the country for the last 140 years. This work is being done by those people who have nothing to show as their achievements," Kharge said

They have nothing to show as their contribution in the freedom struggle, he said, attacking the BJP-RSS.

"They conspired to show that the relationship between Sardar Patel and Pandit Nehru was such that the two heroes were against each other. While the truth is that they were two sides of the same coin. Many incidents and documents are witness to their cordial relationship," he asserted.

Citing a speech of Sardar Patel in Gujarat Vidyapeeth in 1937, Kharge narrated an incident that during that time Nehru was the president of the Congress and the youth of Gujarat wanted that he be called to campaign in the provincial elections.

"Sardar Patel said on March 7, 1937 that 'The day Gujarat proves its loyalty to the Congress by becoming victorious in this election movement, we will welcome Congress president Nehruji with flowers and welcome him with open hearts'," Kharge said

"You can understand from this how much Sardar loved Nehruji. On 14 October 1949, Sardar Patel had said in a book for Nehruji that No one knows better than me the tireless efforts Nehruji has made for the country in the last two difficult years. During this period, I have seen him grow old very fast due to the burden of heavy responsibilities'," he said.

Kharge said these things are recorded in the public record.

"There was almost daily correspondence between the two. Nehruji used to take his advice on all matters. Nehruji had immense respect for Patel sahab. If he had to take some advice, he himself would go to Patelji's house. For Patelji's convenience, CWC meetings were held at his residence," Kharge said.

He asserted that Patel's ideology was contrary to the ideas of RSS and he had even banned the organisation.

"But it is laughable that today the people of that organisation claim Sardar Patel's legacy," Kharge said.

Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel played an important role in making Baba Saheb Ambedkar a member of the Constituent Assembly, he claimed.

Ambedkar himself had said in his last speech in the Constituent Assembly on November 25, 1949 that 'the Constitution could not have been made without the support of the Congress Party', Kharge recalled.

"But when the Constitution was made, the RSS criticised Gandhiji, Pandit Nehru, Dr. Ambedkar and the Congress a lot. They burnt the effigies of the Constitution and these leaders at Ramlila Maidan. They also said that the Constitution was not inspired by Manuwadi ideals," he said.

The Modi government insulted Gandhi and Baba Saheb by removing their grand statues from Parliament premises and putting them in a corner, he alleged.

"The Home Minister (Amit Shah) mocked Baba Saheb in the Rajya Sabha by saying that 'you people keep saying Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar'," he said.

Kharge asserted that the Congress party respects both the Constitution and the Constitution makers and knows how to protect it.

"Sardar Patel Saheb lives in our hearts, lives in our thoughts. We are taking his legacy forward. We have organised this CWC meeting in Ahmedabad at Sardar Patel Museum with this thought in mind. We pay our heartfelt tribute to him," he said.

Kharge further alleged that today, the BJP and Sangh Parivar people are taking over institutions associated with Gandhi and handing them over to his ideological opponents.

"They have also taken over Sarva Seva Sangh in Varanasi. You all know what happened in Gujarat Vidyapeeth. Gandhian people and people of cooperative movement are being marginalised," Kharge alleged.

"People with such thinking can steal Gandhiji's glasses and stick. But they can never follow his ideals. Gandhiji's ideological legacy is the real capital which only Congress party has," he asserted.

"This year is the centenary of Mahatma Gandhi Ji becoming the Congress President. In December 1924, the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi Ji became the President in the Belagavi Congress session in my home state Karnataka. We celebrated this centenary in Karnataka on December 26," he said.

Three great personalities born on the land of Gujarat made the name of Congress famous all over the world, he said.

Dada Bhai Naoroji, Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel all of them were the Presidents of our Congress Party, he pointed out.

"Gandhi Ji gave us the weapon of truth and non-violence against injustice. This is such a strong ideological weapon that no power can stand in front of it," Kharge said.