News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Parliament scuffle: Cops to call Rahul Gandhi for questioning

Parliament scuffle: Cops to call Rahul Gandhi for questioning

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 20, 2024 12:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was booked in connection with a scuffle on the Parliament premises, sources said police are likely to record the statements of the two injured MPs on Friday and may also call the opposition leader for questioning.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi with Congress MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Shashi Tharoor and others during a protest march from Babasaheb Ambedkar's statue to Makar Dwar at the Parliament premises, in New Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

They said that the Delhi Police was also likely to write to the Parliament secretariat, seeking access to CCTV footage of the area where the alleged incident occurred.

An official said senior police officers may also consider transferring the case to the crime branch from the local police.

 

A case under sections 115 (voluntary causing hurt), 117 (voluntary causing grievous hurt), 125 (act of endangering life or personal safety of others), 131 (use of criminal force), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at the Parliament Street police station on Thursday.

Gandhi was booked hours after the Bharatiya Janata Party filed a complaint, accusing him of physical 'assault and incitement' during the scuffle in which its two MPs Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput were injured.

According to a police source, officials may call Rahul Gandhi for questioning and also record the statements of other MPs who witnessed the incident.

The source said a team of police officials may also meet the Sarangi and Rajput at the hospital and record their statements for further investigations.

The reports of their medical certificates will be collected, he said.

On Thursday, BJP MP Hemang Joshi, accompanied by party colleagues Anurag Thakur and Bansuri Swaraj, visited the Parliament Street police station and filed the complaint.

The Congress strongly rejected the claim, alleging that BJP MPs pushed its chief Mallikarjun Kharge and 'physically manhandled' Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress also lodged a complaint in connection with the matter.

A delegation of Congress MPs, including Digvijaya Singh, Mukul Wasnik, Rajiv Shukla and Pramod Tiwari, filed the complaint visiting the station in person, an officer said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
NDA, INDIA MPs Face Off: Who Won?
NDA, INDIA MPs Face Off: Who Won?
What Rahul said on allegation of 'injuring' BJP MP
What Rahul said on allegation of 'injuring' BJP MP
To save Shah's skin they said 'bhaiya' pushed: Priyanka
To save Shah's skin they said 'bhaiya' pushed: Priyanka
CAT 2024: 1 Female Among 14 Toppers
CAT 2024: 1 Female Among 14 Toppers
7 dead as LPG tanker crash triggers inferno in Jaipur
7 dead as LPG tanker crash triggers inferno in Jaipur
Zomato m-cap pips that of Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto
Zomato m-cap pips that of Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto
My Top 10 Films Of 2024
My Top 10 Films Of 2024
More like this
High drama in Parl: 2 MPs in ICU; both file plaints
High drama in Parl: 2 MPs in ICU; both file plaints
'Gundagardi karte ho?': BJP MP calls out Rahul
'Gundagardi karte ho?': BJP MP calls out Rahul

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances