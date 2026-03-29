LPG Cylinders Stolen in Mumbai, Police Investigate

Mumbai police are investigating the theft of 27 LPG cylinders from a delivery vehicle, raising concerns about potential gas supply issues amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

IMAGE: Photograph: Manash Das/ANI Photo

Key Points Twenty-seven LPG cylinders, including five filled ones, were stolen from a delivery vehicle in Mumbai's Charkop area.

The theft occurred after the delivery man parked his tempo near his home on March 25th and found it broken into the next day.

Mumbai police have launched an investigation and formed multiple teams to trace the suspects involved in the LPG cylinder theft.

CCTV footage has captured several suspects and vehicles, aiding the police in their efforts to identify the perpetrators of the crime.

The LPG cylinder theft raises concerns about potential gas supply disruptions amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Twenty-seven LPG cylinders, including five filled ones, have been stolen from a delivery vehicle in Mumbai, prompting the police to launch a probe into the case, an official said.

The theft at Charkop in Kandivali (West) comes amid gas supply concerns due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

In his complaint, delivery man Nandkumar Ramraj Soni said he had parked his tempo loaded with LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinders at Kaka Keni Chowk near his home on March 25.

When Soni returned on March 26, he found the tempo door glass shattered and the rear lock broken. All 27 cooking gas cylinders, five filled and 22 empty, had been stolen from the vehicle, a police official said on Saturday quoting the FIR.

Police Investigation and Search for Suspects

Multiple teams have been formed to trace those behind the theft, the official said. "CCTV footage from the area has captured several suspects along with vehicles, and efforts are underway to identify them," he added.