Mumbai Police Investigate Theft of 27 LPG Cylinders

Mumbai police are investigating the theft of 27 LPG cylinders from a delivery vehicle in Kandivali, raising concerns about potential supply disruptions in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points 27 LPG cylinders, including five filled ones, were stolen from a delivery vehicle in Mumbai's Kandivali suburb.

The theft occurred at Charkop near Kaka Keni Chowk, where the delivery man had parked his tempo.

Police have launched an investigation and are reviewing CCTV footage to identify suspects and vehicles involved in the LPG cylinder theft.

The incident comes amid allegations of potential LPG supply disruptions due to the conflict in West Asia, raising concerns among residents.

A total of 27 LPG cylinders, including five filled ones, were stolen from a delivery vehicle in a western suburb of Mumbai, prompting the police to launch a probe, an official said on Saturday.

The theft at Charkop in Kandivali (West) comes amid allegations of supply disruptions due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, he said.

In his complaint, delivery man Nandkumar Ramraj Soni said he had parked his tempo loaded with cylinders at Kaka Keni Chowk near his home on Wednesday.

When he returned on Thursday, Soni found the glass of the tempo door shattered and the rear lock broken. All 27 cooking gas cylinders, five filled and 22 empty, had been stolen from the vehicle, the official said, citing the FIR.

Police Investigation Underway

Multiple teams have been formed to trace those behind the theft, the official said. "CCTV footage from the area has captured several suspects along with vehicles, and efforts are underway to identify them," he added.