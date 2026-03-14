Illegal LPG Stockpile Seized in Beed Amid Shortage Rumours

Amidst rising concerns of potential LPG shortages, authorities in Beed, Maharashtra, have seized a significant cache of illegally stored cylinders intended for black marketing, highlighting efforts to combat supply disruption.

IMAGE: Photograph: Manash Das/ANI Photo

Key Points Authorities in Beed, Maharashtra, seized 29 LPG cylinders illegally stored for black marketing.

The raid was conducted following a tip-off, revealing the cylinders were stored without a valid license.

A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Essential Commodities Act.

The action comes amid rumours of LPG shortages potentially linked to the West Asia crisis.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has denied any LPG shortage, accusing the Congress of spreading panic.

A joint team of the police and revenue department seized 29 LPG cylinders in Maharashtra's Beed district in the early hours of Saturday, an official said.

The raid was carried out at around 1:30am in Shivnerinagar area on Imampur road, he added.

"Acting on a tip-off, a team from Pethbeed police station and revenue department conducted a raid. The team seized 29 LPG cylinders stored illegally for black marketing. The total value of the seizure is Rs 73,000. One Ajay Mohanrao Ghodke had stored the cylinders at his residence without valid licence," he said.

A case was registered at Pethbeed police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Essential Commodities Act, the official said.

Action is being taken across Maharashtra amid rumours of LPG shortage due to the West Asia crisis.

Government Response to Shortage Rumours

Earlier in the day, speaking in Nagpur, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said there is no shortage of domestic LPG, petrol and diesel and accused the Congress of deliberately creating panic with false claims of supply disruption.