Pune Gas Agency Under Scrutiny for Illegally Stocking LPG Cylinders Amid Shortage Fears

A Pune gas agency is facing legal action after being caught illegally stockpiling 57 LPG cylinders, raising concerns about potential gas shortages in the region.

Key Points Pune gas agency in Pimpri Chinchwad found with 57 illegally stocked domestic LPG cylinders.

The raid was conducted by the food supplies department following a complaint amid West Asia crisis and LPG shortage rumours.

Action is being taken against the gas agency under the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act.

The illegal stockpile was discovered in a godown without proper permission.

Amid the West Asia crisis and rumours of LPG shortage, a team from the food supplies department found 57 cylinders stocked illegally at a gas agency in Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune on Friday, an official said.

The action at Bopodi by the department's squad, set up as per directions from the district collectorate, was based on a complaint, he added.

Investigation and Legal Action

"We found 57 domestic LPG cylinders stocked in the godown without permission. The process to charge the gas agency under Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act has begun," the official said.