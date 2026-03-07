HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Meerut Couple's Death at Sewage Plant Sparks Murder-Suicide Investigation

Meerut Couple's Death at Sewage Plant Sparks Murder-Suicide Investigation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read
March 07, 2026 23:22 IST

Police are investigating a possible murder-suicide after a married couple was found dead at a sewage treatment plant in Meerut, India, amidst reports of ongoing marital disputes.

Key Points

  • A married couple was discovered dead at a sewage treatment plant in Modipuram, Meerut, prompting a police investigation.
  • Police suspect the husband, Pradeep, may have killed his wife, Madhu Yadav, before hanging himself.
  • The couple had reportedly been experiencing marital issues for at least two months prior to their deaths.
  • No suicide note was found, and CCTV footage is being reviewed as part of the investigation into the Meerut incident.
  • Post-mortem reports are pending to determine the exact cause of death for both individuals in the suspected murder-suicide case.

The married couple was found dead at a sewage treatment plant in the Modipuram area on Saturday, with police suspecting that the husband killed his wife before hanging himself.

Pradeep, 34, a native of Hardoi district, worked as an operator under a contractor at a sewage plant in Pallavpuram Phase II, they said.

 

He lived in a rented house in the N-Pocket area of Pallavpuram with his 30-year-old wife, Madhu Yadav, and their son.

Family members said the couple had gone to their native village to celebrate Holi and returned to Meerut on Saturday.

Instead of going home, Pradeep reportedly went to the plant with his wife and said they would rest in a room there, while their son played with other children at a nearby plant.

The deaths came to light in the evening when another operator, Ramkarn, reached the plant and found the door of the room open. Upon entering, he saw Pradeep hanging from the ceiling, while Madhu lying still on the bed.

The police rushed to the spot with a forensic team and collected evidence.

No suicide note was found in the room. CCTV footage from the plant premises is being examined.

Investigation Details

During questioning, Madhu's brother Shivshankar told police that the couple had been fighting over some issue for the past at least two months.

Pallavpuram Police Station SHO Mahesh Singh said preliminary investigation suggests that there was a dispute between the couple, and Pradeep may have killed his wife before taking his own life.

The post-mortem reports are awaited for exact cause of deaths.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
