Idol Of Lord Hanuman Vandalised In UP Temple

An idol of Lord Hanuman was vandalised in a temple in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district, prompting a police investigation and raising concerns among local villagers.

Key Points Hanuman idol vandalised in a temple in Dharamdaspur village, Sonbhadra.

Police have registered a case against unidentified persons.

Villagers filed a complaint regarding the vandalism.

Law and order in the area remains normal and peaceful.

An idol of Lord Hanuman in a temple in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra was allegedly vandalised by some unidentified miscreants, police said on Saturday.

Investigation Launched After Temple Vandalism

The incident occurred in Dharamdaspur village under the Rampur Barkonia police station area.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rishabh Runwal said police received information on Saturday morning that someone had damaged the Hanuman idol at the Sheetla Mata temple.

He said a complaint has been received from villagers and a case has been registered against unidentified persons. Necessary legal action is being taken in the matter.

Runwal said the law-and-order situation in the area remains normal and peaceful in the area.