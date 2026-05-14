Idols Vandalised At Temple In Uttar Pradesh, Tension Grips Area

Tension grips Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, after unidentified individuals vandalised idols of Lord Hanuman and Nandi at a Kali Mata temple, prompting a police investigation and efforts to restore the damaged idols.

Key Points Idols of Lord Hanuman and Nandi vandalised at a Kali Mata temple in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh.

The vandalism triggered tension among villagers in the Tarkulwa area.

Police have registered a case against unidentified individuals and started an investigation.

New idols are being installed at the temple to restore normalcy.

Unidentified individuals allegedly vandalised idols of Lord Hanuman and Nandi at a Kali Mata temple complex here, triggering tension in the area, police said on Thursday.

Police Investigation Underway

A case has been registered against unidentified persons and efforts were underway to nab them, Tarkulwa SHO Bhupendra Singh said, adding that the installation of new idols at the temple has also begun.

Idols at the temple situated on the Chhoti Gandak riverbanks in Konhwalia Babu Rai village in Tarkulwa area, were found damaged on Thursday morning after the priest, Yogendra Singh, reopened the premises following Wednesday's evening prayers, they added.

Villagers Protest Vandalism

As news of the incident spread, villagers gathered at the site and staged protests. They alerted the village head, Ramkhyali Prasad, after which the police were informed.

Additional Superintendent of Police and Circle Officer Sadar Satendra Kumar Rai, along with personnel from four police stations, rushed to the spot and pacified the villagers, officials said.

The police deployed forces at the temple premises as a precautionary measure and launched an investigation.