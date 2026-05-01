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Statue Of Ambedkar Vandalised In Uttar Pradesh; FIR Lodged

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 01, 2026 14:05 IST

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An FIR has been filed after a statue of B.R. Ambedkar was vandalised in a village in Uttar Pradesh, prompting a police investigation and increased security measures.

Key Points

  • A statue of B.R. Ambedkar was vandalised in Katia Usmanpur village, Uttar Pradesh.
  • Police have registered an FIR and are investigating the Ambedkar statue vandalism incident.
  • A local resident who previously opposed Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations has been named in the FIR.
  • The vandalised Ambedkar statue has been repaired with the help of villagers.
  • Police have been deployed in the area as a precautionary measure following the Ambedkar statue incident.

Police have registered an FIR after a statue of B R Ambedkar was vandalised in a village here, police said on Friday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Devendra Kumar said the incident took place on Thursday night in Katia Usmanpur village under the Nigohi police station area, where unidentified persons broke the hand of the statue.

 

Investigation Launched After Ambedkar Statue Vandalism

The matter came to light on Friday morning when villagers noticed the damage and informed police, he said.

Based on a complaint, an FIR has been registered naming a local resident, who had earlier opposed celebrations of Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14, Kumar said.

Statue Repaired, Security Increased

The officer said the statue has been repaired with the help of villagers, and the police force has been deployed in the area as a precautionary measure.

A case has been registered under Section 298 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and further investigation is underway, he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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