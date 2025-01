Who better than the God of New Beginnings to bless the start of a New Year?

IMAGE: Devotees gathered in large numbers at the revered Siddhivinayak temple in Prabhadevi, central Mumbai, on the first day of 2025 to offer prayers, seeking Lord Ganesha's divine blessings for their dreams to come true in the year ahead, here and below. All photographs: Sahil Salvi

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com