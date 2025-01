And 2025 Begins!!!!

Glimpses of New Year celebrations around the world.

IMAGE: Fireworks explode over the Marina Bay in Singapore, December 31, 2024. Photograph: Ore Huiying/Reuters

IMAGE: Fireworks explode over Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 1, 2025. Photograph: Ricardo Moraes/Reuters

IMAGE: Fireworks explode in the coastal city of Vina del Mar, Chile, January 1, 2025. Photograph: Rodrigo Garrido/Reuters

IMAGE: Fireworks explode in Bangkok, January 1, 2025. Photograph: Patipat Janthong/Reuters

IMAGE: Fireworks explode over the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, in Dubai, January 1, 2025. Photograph: Amr Alfiky/Reuters

IMAGE: A girl watches the fireworks show in Doha, Qatar, January 1, 2025. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

IMAGE: Fireworks explode during New Year celebrations in Baghdad, Iraq, January 1, 2025. Photograph: Ahmed Saad/Reuters

IMAGE: Fireworks explode during New Year celebrations in Mosul, Iraq, January 1, 2025. Photograph: Khalid al-Mousily/Reuters

IMAGE: Fireworks are seen from Mount Qasioun during New Year's celebrations in Damascus, Syria, January 1, 2025. Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

IMAGE: A drone view shows fireworks exploding behind the White Tower in Thessaloniki, Greece, January 1, 2025. Photograph: Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters

IMAGE: Fireworks burst over the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, January 1, 2025. Photograph: Annegret Hilse/Reuters

IMAGE: Fireworks explode as 2025 is projected onto The Arc de Triomphe in Paris, January 1, 2025. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

IMAGE: Fireworks in Tirana, Albania, January 1, 2025. Photograph: Florion Goga/Reuters

IMAGE: Fireworks explode over Vienna's Prater, January 1, 2025. Photograph: Elisabeth Mandl/Reuters

IMAGE: Fireworks explode over London Eye, January 1, 2025. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

IMAGE: Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, January 1, 2025. Photograph: Tyrone Siu/Reuters

