Loco Pilot Murdered Near Tatanagar Station In Jamshedpur

A loco pilot was fatally shot near Tatanagar station in Jamshedpur, prompting a police investigation into a potential land dispute as the motive.

Key Points Loco pilot G K Gautam was shot dead near Tatanagar station in Jamshedpur.

The shooting occurred around 12:30 am by two motorcycle-borne assailants.

Police recovered empty cartridges from the scene and are reviewing CCTV footage.

A land-related dispute is suspected as a possible motive for the murder.

A loco pilot was allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants near Tatanagar station in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur, a senior police officer said on Monday.

Details of the Jamshedpur Shooting Incident

G K Gautam was shot from close range by two motorcycle-borne assailants around 12.30 am, he said.

The loco pilot, who hails from Bihar, was rushed to the Railway Hospital nearby, where he succumbed to injuries, the officer said.

Police Investigation and Possible Motives

SP (City) Lalit Meena said police have recovered empty cartridges from the spot and are examining CCTV footage to nab the culprits.

Meena said preliminary investigation indicates a land-related dispute as the possible cause of the killing, though the exact reason was not clear yet.

"We are investigating the case from all possible angles," the SP added.