Rajasthan Law Student Found Dead In Suspected Suicide

A 25-year-old law student was found dead in Rajasthan's Pali district, with police investigating the possibility of suicide.

Key Points A 25-year-old LLB student was found dead at her residence in Pali district, Rajasthan.

Police suspect the law student died by suicide.

The incident occurred in Jojawar village under Siriari police station area.

Family members found her hanging in a room on the first floor of their home.

Police are investigating the reason behind the suspected suicide.

A 25-year-old LLB student was found hanging from a noose at her residence in Rajasthan's Pali district, with police suspecting she died by suicide, an official said on Sunday.

Details of the Incident

The incident took place on Saturday evening in Jojawar village under Siriari police station area.

Police said her father was not at the house at the time of incident, and her mother and two younger sisters were on the ground floor.

Discovery of the Body

The deceased Ritika, who was pursuing an LLB course, had gone to a room on first floor and did not return for a long time.

Family members later went upstairs and found her hanging, police said.

She was taken to a local hospital in Jojawar and later to Bangar Hospital in Pali, where doctors declared her dead.

Investigation Underway

The reason behind the alleged suicide is being investigated, police said, adding that the body was handed over to the family after post-mortem.