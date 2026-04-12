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Odisha Student Death: Suicide Suspected in Gajapati District

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 12, 2026 15:11 IST

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Police are investigating the death of a 24-year-old student in Odisha's Gajapati district, suspecting suicide by self-immolation while her family was away.

Photograph: ANI on X

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points

  • A 24-year-old student was found dead in her home in Paralakhemundi, Odisha.
  • Police suspect the student committed suicide by self-immolation.
  • The student was a PG second-year student at SKCG College.
  • An investigation is underway to determine the cause of death, pending autopsy results.
  • Family members were not present at the home when the incident occurred.

The half-burnt body of a 24-year-old female student was found in her own house in Odisha's Gajapati district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place in Paralakhemundi town of the district when her family members were not in the house, the police said.

 

Getting information, the local police rushed to the spot, recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem, said a police officer.

The deceased was studying PG second year in SKCG College at Paralakhemundi. Recently she appeared in the exam, whose results are expected to be out in a few days, he said.

Investigation Details

"From preliminary investigation, we suspect that the student has committed suicide by self-immolation. She used some inflammable item, which was seized from the spot," the police officer said.

As her parents were not there, they are unable to say anything about the incident. Further details, including the reason behind the incident, can be ascertained after getting the autopsy report and investigation, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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