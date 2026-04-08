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Home  » News » Iran Continues To Fire Missiles Against Israel, UAE

Iran Continues To Fire Missiles Against Israel, UAE

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April 08, 2026 07:30 IST

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IMAGE: An Iranian missile flies towards Israel, as seen from Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, April 7, 2026. Photograph: Yosri Aljamal/Reuters

Key Points

  • A gas processing facility in Abu Dhabi was ablaze after incoming Iranian fire.
  • Missile alerts also continued in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait early Wednesday.
  • Not clear if Iran's Revolutionary Guard endorses the ceasefire.

Associated Press reported on Wednesday morning that 'Israel and the United Arab Emirates both sounded missile alerts early Wednesday, despite Iran and the United States saying they had reached a two-week ceasefire in the war.'

'A gas processing facility in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, was ablaze after incoming Iranian fire, officials said,' AP reported.

'Missile alerts also continued in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait early Wednesday,' AP reported.

'Throughout the war,' AP explained, 'Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard has called the shots in all decisions. Individual commanders have made decisions on what to strike and when, with the nation's political leadership sidelined.'

'Whether they agreed to stop shooting with the declared ceasefire and negotiations being planned in Islamabad remained in question,' AP reported.

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