Three Get Life In Latur Double Murder Case

In a Latur court, three men received life sentences for a double murder stemming from a land dispute, while two women were acquitted in the case.

Key Points Three men sentenced to life imprisonment in Latur double murder case related to a land dispute.

The court acquitted two women who were also accused in the 2021 murders.

The case involved a dispute over agricultural land in the Udgir region of Latur district.

The prosecution examined 21 witnesses during the trial.

A court in Maharashtra's Latur district has sentenced three men to life imprisonment in the murder of two persons over a land dispute nearly five years ago.

In the verdict delivered by Additional Sessions Judge D B Mhaltkar in Udgir on Friday, the court acquitted two women accused.

Details Of The Latur Land Dispute Case

According to the prosecution, Govind Jagtap and Nitin Phawade were killed on February 11, 2021, following a dispute over agricultural land under the jurisdiction of the Udgir rural police station. A third person, Bhagwan Jagtap, survived the attack.

Based on a complaint by a relative of one of the deceased victims, police had registered a case against Balaji Jagtap, Ankush Balaji Jagtap, Lahu Balaji Jagtap, Phulabai Jagtap and Pooja Jagtap under the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.

Court Proceedings And Verdict

During the trial, the prosecution examined 21 witnesses, while the defence examined six.

The court convicted Balaji Jagtap (60), Lahu Balaji Jagtap (25) and Ankush Balaji Jagtap (22) for murder and sentenced them to life imprisonment. It acquitted Phulabai and Pooja.