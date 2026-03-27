UP Court Sentences Five to Life in 2001 Dalit Murder Case

In a landmark verdict, a court in Uttar Pradesh has sentenced five individuals to life imprisonment for the 2001 murder of a Dalit man, finally bringing justice to the long-standing case.

Key Points Five individuals have been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of a Dalit man in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, in 2001.

The court convicted the accused based on evidence presented, leading to the life sentences and fines.

The victim, Munesh, was attacked with firearms and sticks, resulting in his death and injuries to others.

The case was registered under the IPC and the SC/ST Act, highlighting the severity of the crime and its implications.

A court here has sentenced five persons to life imprisonment in connection with the murder of a Dalit man in 2001.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (SC/ST Act) Hemant Kumar pronounced the verdict after finding the accused guilty based on evidence presented during the trial, Additional District Government Counsel Suresh Bahadur Singh said.

Singh said that the complainant, Panchamlal, a resident of Mahajan Ka Purwa under Kunda Kotwali police station, had alleged in his complaint that his cousin Munesh was assaulted on December 26, 2001.

Munesh had stepped out of his house in the morning and was attacked near the residence of one Gama by the accused -- Shyam Sundar, Ram Babu and Chedilal. He somehow managed to escape and reach near his home, but the attackers, along with others, chased him.

The accused -- Ram Babu, Chedilal, Shyam Sundar, Tribhuvan and Harinarayan -- allegedly assaulted Munesh and others with firearms and sticks, causing serious injuries to Gama and Ram Sajeevan. Gama later succumbed to his injuries, Singh said.

Police had registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC, including murder and attempt to murder, as well as provisions of the SC/ST Act against the accused, all residents of Mahajan Ka Purwa.

After hearing arguments from both sides and examining the evidence, the court convicted the five accused and sentenced them to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 21,000 each, the prosecution said.