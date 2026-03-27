HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » UP Court Sentences Five to Life in 2001 Dalit Murder Case

UP Court Sentences Five to Life in 2001 Dalit Murder Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 27, 2026 14:53 IST

x

In a landmark verdict, a court in Uttar Pradesh has sentenced five individuals to life imprisonment for the 2001 murder of a Dalit man, finally bringing justice to the long-standing case.

Key Points

  • Five individuals have been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of a Dalit man in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, in 2001.
  • The court convicted the accused based on evidence presented, leading to the life sentences and fines.
  • The victim, Munesh, was attacked with firearms and sticks, resulting in his death and injuries to others.
  • The case was registered under the IPC and the SC/ST Act, highlighting the severity of the crime and its implications.

A court here has sentenced five persons to life imprisonment in connection with the murder of a Dalit man in 2001.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (SC/ST Act) Hemant Kumar pronounced the verdict after finding the accused guilty based on evidence presented during the trial, Additional District Government Counsel Suresh Bahadur Singh said.

 

Singh said that the complainant, Panchamlal, a resident of Mahajan Ka Purwa under Kunda Kotwali police station, had alleged in his complaint that his cousin Munesh was assaulted on December 26, 2001.

Munesh had stepped out of his house in the morning and was attacked near the residence of one Gama by the accused -- Shyam Sundar, Ram Babu and Chedilal. He somehow managed to escape and reach near his home, but the attackers, along with others, chased him.

The accused -- Ram Babu, Chedilal, Shyam Sundar, Tribhuvan and Harinarayan -- allegedly assaulted Munesh and others with firearms and sticks, causing serious injuries to Gama and Ram Sajeevan. Gama later succumbed to his injuries, Singh said.

Police had registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC, including murder and attempt to murder, as well as provisions of the SC/ST Act against the accused, all residents of Mahajan Ka Purwa.

After hearing arguments from both sides and examining the evidence, the court convicted the five accused and sentenced them to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 21,000 each, the prosecution said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Seven Sentenced to Life for 2021 Sambalpur Murder
Seven Sentenced to Life for 2021 Sambalpur Murder
Mirchpur Dalits killing case: HC convicts 33, 12 gets life term
Mirchpur Dalits killing case: HC convicts 33, 12 gets life term
7 get lifer for killing 2 men that led to Muzaffarnagar riots
7 get lifer for killing 2 men that led to Muzaffarnagar riots
90-yr-old gets lifer for killing 10 Dalits 42 yrs ago
90-yr-old gets lifer for killing 10 Dalits 42 yrs ago
Five Arrested in Pratapgarh Murder Case
Five Arrested in Pratapgarh Murder Case

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Top Wellness Retreats Of India

webstory image 2

Our Stamps Tell India's Story: 21 Old Beauties

webstory image 3

Live Long: 9 Reasons Why Green Tea Is A Cup Of Health

VIDEOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Steals the Show in Fierce Tiger Print at Mumbai Event1:10

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Steals the Show in Fierce Tiger...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Sets the Internet on Fire with Her Chic Style1:04

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Sets the Internet on Fire with Her...

Passenger Bus Overturns in Uttarakhand's Nainital1:02

Passenger Bus Overturns in Uttarakhand's Nainital

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO