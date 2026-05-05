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Thane Court Acquits Trio In 2021 Murder Case Due To Lack Of Evidence

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 05, 2026 12:03 IST

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A Thane court acquitted three individuals in a 2021 murder case, highlighting the critical importance of strong evidence and reliable witness testimony in criminal prosecutions.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Thane court acquits three individuals in a 2021 murder case due to insufficient evidence.
  • Key witnesses in the murder case did not support the prosecution's claims, weakening their case.
  • Medical evidence confirmed homicidal death but failed to link the accused to the crime.
  • The court found significant gaps and weaknesses in the prosecution's evidence and investigation.

A Thane court has acquitted three persons accused in a 2021 murder case, noting that the prosecution failed to establish their guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, with key witnesses not supporting the case.

While the medical evidence confirmed homicidal death, it was insufficient to link the accused to the crime, Principal District and Sessions Judge SB Agrawal said in the order passed on Monday.

 

Prosecution's Allegations and Defence

The prosecution alleged that the accused had assaulted the victim, Gulab Shaikh, with an iron pipe of an umbrella on December 3, 2021, in the Kalwa area of Maharashtra's Thane city, following a monetary dispute over liquor consumption. The victim later died.

The accused, however, contested the charges against them.

Trial and Witness Testimony

During the trial, the prosecution examined eight persons, including an informant, a medical officer, an investigation officer and two "eyewitnesses'.

The court found significant gaps in the prosecution's case. Both alleged eyewitnesses also did not support the prosecution.

Weaknesses in Evidence

The court also found the evidence about the recovery of the alleged weapon weak.

While the medical evidence confirmed homicidal death due to "intracranial haemorrhage with injury to neck structures due to hard and blunt impact," the court held that it was insufficient to link the accused to the crime.

"Considering all the aforesaid aspects, it cannot be said that the prosecution has been successful in bringing home the guilt of the accused persons at all," it observed.

The court acquitted Akash Kisan Palas (25), Faisal Faiyaz Khan (27) and Sani Dhanu Sonkar (30), giving them the benefit of doubt.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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