News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Choppers, drones used in hunt for Gulmarg terrorists

Choppers, drones used in hunt for Gulmarg terrorists

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 25, 2024 17:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Security forces on Friday pressed drones and helicopters into service as a massive search operation was launched along the Line of Control in Gulmarg sector of Jammu and Kashmir where a terror attack left four people, including two soldiers, dead, officials said.

IMAGE: Security personnel checking vehicles on the Tangmarg-Gulmarg Botapathri Road during a search operation following an attack on an Army vehicle in the Botapathri-Gulmarg area of Baramulla district, October 25, 2024. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

The combing and search operation was launched along the LoC and the area near the attack site in the morning.

 

The area of the search operation was widened later towards the hinterland as well, the officials said.

The officials said helicopters and drones were pressed into the service to help the forces, who are also using human and technical intelligence inputs to aid the search operation which has been launched to trace and neutralise the terrorists behind the attack.

Senior officers of the police and Army are overseeing the operation.

Security forces have sealed the routes around the site of the attack.

Authorities had also temporarily shut the Gondola ropeway service at the resort town of Gulmarg as a precautionary measure in the morning.

The service was resumed later after security assessments and measures were completed.

However, the tourist movement towards the Gulmarg ski-resort was going on smoothly, they said.

Two soldiers and two Army porters were killed in the attack on Thursday while another porter and a soldier were injured.

Terrorists attacked a vehicle of the force six km from the tourist hotspot Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

The terrorists opened fire on the Army vehicle in the Bota Pathri area when it was headed for the Nagin post in Affarwat range.

The area is completely dominated by the Army.

There were reports recently that a terrorist group had infiltrated during early summer and taken shelter in the higher reaches of the Afrawat range, they said.

The Bota Pathri area was recently opened to tourists.

The prestigious High Altitude Warfare School, where army personnel are equipped with special training before their deployment in Siachen Glacier, is just a few km from the site of the attack.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Doctor, 6 workers killed in terrorist attack in J-K
Doctor, 6 workers killed in terrorist attack in J-K
ISI, terrorists use SM platforms for J-K recruitments
ISI, terrorists use SM platforms for J-K recruitments
Talks or death, Amit Shah tells terrorists in J-K
Talks or death, Amit Shah tells terrorists in J-K
Santner shines with seven wickets as NZ skittle India
Santner shines with seven wickets as NZ skittle India
'Worst Shot' Of Kohli's Career?
'Worst Shot' Of Kohli's Career?
PHOTOS: NZ's historic win looms as India stumble again
PHOTOS: NZ's historic win looms as India stumble again
Their Lives Will Be Avenged
Their Lives Will Be Avenged
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this

Gulmarg attack: 2 soldiers succumb, toll rises to 4

Gulmarg attack: 2 soldiers succumb, toll rises to 4

Farooq Abdullah's message to Pak after Gulmarg attack

Farooq Abdullah's message to Pak after Gulmarg attack

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances