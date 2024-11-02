After 3 Years, Encounter In Srinagar

On Saturday, November 2, 2024, morning, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Khanyar area of Srinagar.

The presence of the terrorists was noticed in a building resulting in the security forces launching a cordon and search operation.

The search turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the search party who retaliated. This is the first encounter between security forces and terrorists in Srinagar in three years.

All Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: Security personnel on the watch for terrorists during the operation.

IMAGE: Security personnel take positions.

IMAGE: Security personnel move towards the encounter site.

IMAGE: Senior CRPF officers in protection gear move towards the house where the terrorists were hiding.

IMAGE: Security personnel at the encounter site.

IMAGE: Security personnel get ready to take on the terrorists.

IMAGE: Security personnel move towards the building, here and below.

IMAGE: Security personnel surround the building.

IMAGE: Security vehicles near the site.

IMAGE: Security personnel maintain a watch for suspicious activity.

IMAGE: Locals watch as security personnel cordon off the area, here and below.

IMAGE: Locals move to safer places.

IMAGE: CRPF vehicles surround the area.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com