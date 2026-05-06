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Lashkar operative's property seized in J-K narco-terror probe

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
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Last updated on: May 06, 2026 22:39 IST

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The SIA attached property belonging to a PoJ-K-based operative of the proscribed terrorist outfit LeT, who is involved in a major narco-terror case being investigated by the agency.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The Lashkar operative is based in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
  • The case involves major narco-terror financing and cross-border activities.
  • The accused, Zameer Ahmad Lone, is actively engaged in destabilising peace in the Union Territory.
  • SIA Kashmir is committed to dismantling the ecosystem of terrorism and terror financing.

Jammu and Kashmir Police's State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Wednesday attached a property of a Lashkar-e-Tayiba (LeT) operative in a narco-terror case in Kupwara district.

The SIA attached immovable property belonging to a Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK)-based operative of the proscribed terrorist outfit LeT, who is involved in a major narco-terror case being investigated by the agency, a SIA spokesman said.

 

He said the action pertains to a case which was initially registered by the Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) and subsequently transferred to SIA Kashmir for specialised investigation in view of the larger terror financing and cross-border narco-terror ramifications emerging during investigation.

Investigations conducted by SIA Kashmir revealed that accused Zameer Ahmad Lone, a resident of Mandiyan Keran, Kupwara, presently operating from PoJK and affiliated with the banned terrorist organisation LeT, was actively engaged in narco-terror activities aimed at destabilising peace and security in the Union Territory, he said.

The accused had earlier been declared a proclaimed offender by the competent court for evading arrest and continuing anti-national activities from across the border, he added.

Pursuant to a detailed application filed by SIA Kashmir before the Competent Court, the Court, after examining the material placed on record, ordered attachment of the property belonging to the absconding accused, the spokesman said.

Complying with the court orders, the SIA Kashmir attached immovable property measuring one Kanal and 14.37 Marlas situated at Mandiyan Keran, Kupwara, he said.

Earlier, SIA Kashmir had also filed a comprehensive charge sheet before the competent court in the case after uncovering substantial evidence relating to narco-smuggling, terror financing and cross-border terror links, the spokesman said.

The action underscores the firm resolve of SIA Kashmir to dismantle the entire ecosystem of terrorism, including terror financing and narco-terror networks operating from across the border, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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