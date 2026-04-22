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NIA Seizes Properties Of Accused In CRPF Lethpora Attack

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 22, 2026 13:21 IST

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The National Investigation Agency has seized properties in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, belonging to an accused individual involved in the deadly 2017 CRPF Lethpora attack, marking a significant development in the case.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • NIA seizes two houses in Pulwama belonging to Fayaz Ahmad Magray, an accused in the 2017 CRPF Lethpora attack.
  • The seized properties include a two-storey house and a single-storey house in Lethpora.
  • The 2017 'fidayeen' attack on a CRPF training centre in Lethpora resulted in the death of five CRPF personnel.
  • The NIA action was based on an order passed by the NIA court in Jammu on March 5.

The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday seized two houses in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir belonging to one of the accused persons involved in an attack on a CRPF installation.

NIA Action in Pulwama

A team of agency personnel seized a two-storey house and a single storey house belonging to Fayaz Ahmad Magray at Lethpora in Pulwama district, officials said here. Magray is accused in the 2017 'fidayeen' attack on a CRPF training centre at Lethpora in which five CRPF personnel were killed. Three terrorists were also eliminated in the encounter that took place after the attack.

 

Legal Basis for Property Seizure

The NIA seizure was carried out on the basis of an order passed by the NIA court in Jammu on March 5 this year.

The National Investigation Agency investigates offences that threaten the security, sovereignty, and integrity of India. NIA cases are directly supervised by the central government and typically involve offences that state police forces are not equipped to handle. The agency has been actively investigating terror-related activities in Jammu and Kashmir.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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