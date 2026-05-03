Search On After Cow Killed, Suspected Leopard Attack In Kerala

A search operation is underway in Kerala after a cow was allegedly killed by a leopard, prompting authorities to investigate and implement measures to ensure public safety.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Forest Department launches search operation in Kanjikode, Kerala, after a cow is suspected to have been killed by a leopard.

The cow was found dead in its shed with injuries suggesting a leopard attack.

The locality is near forest land, making wild animal sightings common.

Authorities plan to install camera traps to confirm the leopard's presence.

A cage trap will be set up if further attacks occur to capture and relocate the leopard.

The Forest Department on Sunday launched a search operation after a cow was suspected to have been killed by a leopard in Kanjikode here, officials said.

Investigation into Suspected Leopard Activity

According to forest officials, the cow, owned by Suresh of Payattukad near Kanjikode, was found dead in its cattle shed in the morning.

Officials said injuries on the carcass raised suspicion that the animal had been attacked by a leopard.

Forest Department's Response

A search operation was launched to ascertain whether a leopard was present in the area.

Forest officials said the locality is situated close to forest land and sightings of wild animals are frequent there.

The department has decided to take further steps, including installing camera traps, to verify the leopard's presence.

If further attacks are reported, a cage trap will be installed to capture the animal and relocate it from the area, officials said.