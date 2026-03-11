Man Killed in Leopard Attack in Indian Village; Authorities Order Capture

A fatal leopard attack in Pauri, India, has led to orders for the animal's capture and sparked concerns about human-wildlife conflict in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 48-year-old man was killed in a leopard attack near Jamla village in Pauri, Uttarakhand.

Angry villagers protested, demanding the capture of the leopard responsible for the deadly attack.

Forest officials have been ordered to capture the leopard, using tranquilisation if possible, or lethal force if necessary.

Authorities are installing cages and cameras in the area to aid in capturing the leopard and prevent further attacks.

Compensation proceedings are underway for the victim's family following the fatal leopard encounter.

A man was mauled to death by a leopard in a village here, following which orders were issued to capture the animal, officials said on Tuesday.

The leopard attack happened late Monday evening near Jamla village, 10 km from the district headquarters, where the leopard ambushed 48-year-old Prakash Lal.

When the body was recovered on Tuesday morning, forest officials reached the village where angry residents encircled them and only allowed them to leave when senior officers assured them that the leopard would be captured.

Prakash Lal, a mason from the nearby Chivalu village, was returning to his village after finishing work in another village. The leopard is supposed to have dragged him 50 meters into the bushes.

Villagers learned of the incident on Tuesday morning and after a search, found his body among some bushed off the road. Traces of him being dragged were found on the road, officials said.

Proceedings are underway to provide compensation to the victim's family, officials said.

Efforts to Capture the Leopard

Divisional Forest Officer of Garhwal Forest Division, Mahatim Yadav, said that he has received orders to capture and tranquilise, or failing that, to kill the leopard.

Yadav said a cage had been installed in the area and cameras had also been put in place. He said a team would soon be deployed to capture the leopard.