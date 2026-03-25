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Tragedy in Dudhwa: Leopard Kills Seven-Year-Old Girl

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 25, 2026 23:33 IST

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A seven-year-old girl tragically died in a leopard attack near Dudhwa National Park, prompting increased safety measures and raising concerns about human-wildlife conflict in the region.

Key Points

  • A seven-year-old girl, Simran, was killed in a leopard attack in Sidhauna village near Dudhwa National Park.
  • The leopard attacked Simran while she was with her family at their farmhouse.
  • The animal fled with the child before dropping her in a field due to pursuit by villagers.
  • Forest department officials have increased patrolling and monitoring in the Dudhwa buffer zone following the incident.
  • The tragic event highlights the ongoing human-wildlife conflict in areas surrounding Dudhwa National Park.

A seven-year-old girl was killed in a leopard attack in Sidhauna village in the Dudhwa National Park on Wednesday night, officials said.

The girl was identified as Simran. The incident took place in the Singahi area in the Dudhwa buffer zone's Belrayan range.

 

According to the girl's family, Simran was sitting with her family inside their farmhouse in the village when the leopard suddenly came there and attacked her.

The animal picked up the girl in its jaws and fled towards nearby fields. The girl's family members and villagers chased the leopard, forcing it to drop the child in a field before escaping into dense sugarcane fields.

The girl died on the spot due to severe injuries, the family said.

Deputy Director of Dudhwa buffer zone, Kirti Chaudhary, told PTI that after information about the incident was received, forest department officials rushed to the spot. Patrolling and monitoring in the area will be intensified.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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